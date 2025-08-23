Advertisement
Liam Dann: Why I called Auckland’s housing slump a crash... it will take years to recover

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
THE FACTS

  • Auckland and Wellington house prices have fallen 19.7% and 27.6% respectively since January 2022.
  • Inflation-adjusted, the falls are around 31% for Auckland and 38% for Wellington, worse than the GFC.
  • First-home buyers now make up 25% of purchases, indicating improved affordability despite the economic downturn.

I used the “C” word (crash) to describe the Auckland housing market in my column last week, and it seemed to strike a nerve.

The column went viral and hit the kind of readership numbers I’d normally only see for a big breaking news story – like a

