Updated

Labour market data: Unemployment hits 5.2%, 16,000 more jobless in past year

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Job insecurity continues to undermine economic growth.

New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2% in the June 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This is the highest unemployment rate since 2020.

It compares with 5.1% in the March 2025 quarter and 4.7% in the June 2024 quarter.

It was slightly

