“We need to intensify to make the best use of the City Rail Link, and we have to stop the city from sprawling out wide. Overall, this makes a lot of sense,” Brown said.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop (left) and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown are on the same page over more intensive housing in Auckland.

It was also the council’s chance to stop building on floodplains, the mayor said.

All but two councillors – Mike Lee and John Watson – voted to approve the draft replacement plan for consultation with Local Boards, iwi, neighbouring councils and government ministries. The plan will return to councillors on September 24 for a decision between adopting the new proposal or continuing with Plan Change 78, which addresses the MDRS.

Given the strong support shown today, it’s highly likely councillors will opt for the draft replacement plan. If so, it will proceed to public consultation at the end of October, with submissions closing before Christmas.

There are now rules in the plan for hazards such as coastal erosion. Photo / Alex Burton

Councillor Richard Hills, who chaired today’s policy and planning committee meeting, said addressing natural hazards was a huge win for his hard-hit community on the North Shore, which two-and-a-half years ago asked for urgent help.

Under the current Unitary Plan, the council has been unable to downzone properties impacted by natural hazards, but will be able to with the new plan.

“Through negotiation [with the Government], we can remove the MDRS, we can deal with hazards,” Hills said.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson said: “This is great. It’s a significant step forward for our city. For a city that has had decades of shameful planning decisions that have left us with a huge hole, the Unitary Plan was the first step out of that hole, and here is another step.”

Henderson, a critic of special character areas that value villas and bungalows, said some progress had been made, but the plan still restricted new homes in places where they made most sense and acted as wealth protection for people who live there.

​Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward councillor Christine Fletcher said she could not see any science behind the ridiculous two million homes figure.

The new plan addresses flooding issues in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

She wanted to hear from Local Boards and iwi, but said the real meeting would come next month, when serious decisions would have to be made.

“Let’s face it. Aucklanders over the past five years have had a pretty shitty time, and this is going to create more uncertainty,” Fletcher said.

Council planning director Megan Tyler clarified that the plan for two million homes represents “enabled capacity”, not “feasible capacity”, in response to Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson’s question about whether infrastructure could support the proposed target for intensification.

Senior planner John Duguid noted that the two-million-home target would stretch well beyond a 30-year timeframe, noting the infrastructure demands would be driven by population growth.

Among the proposed changes are:

10-storey and 15-storey developments will be allowed within a 10-minute walk of some train stations, rapid bus stations and the edge of town centres. There will be 44 such “walkable catchments”.

An increase in the amount of land zoned for three-storey, dense housing.

Terraced housing and low-rise apartments will be increased in height from five to six storeys, with more permissive height-to-boundary rules. These rules will apply to a further 11 town centres.

Height limits will be raised to six storeys along more major transport corridors.

12,000 properties will be “downzoned”, making new developments on them harder or not permitted at all, because they are at risk of “natural hazards” such as coastal erosion and flooding.

“Special character” designations will disappear in some parts of the city.

