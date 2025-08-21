Advertisement
Auckland Council approves first step for two million new homes, higher building density

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland councillors have today approved the initial phase of a new plan to accommodate two million new homes.

The city’s skyline is in for a major makeover in Auckland Council’s boldest planning update since the 2016 Unitary Plan. It aims to boost building heights and density around major transport routes

