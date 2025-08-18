Auckland Council’s proposed changes are a response to a new framework for urban development in Auckland being established by the RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

Bishop has already told councils in large cities they may “opt out” of the medium density residential standards (MDRS) introduced by the last Government. The MDRS are regulations that allow three-storey developments on almost every residential property.

But Bishop said the MDRS could be abandoned only if the council adopted new planning rules to allow for an equivalent number of homes. In Auckland, this means the council must provide for 2 million homes over the coming decades.

This is more than the 900,000 homes allowed for under the Unitary Plan adopted in 2016.

The council’s general manager of planning, John Duguid, said on Monday the new plan change will not fully make up for the loss of MDRS capacity and tighter rules for flood-prone areas. But hundreds of thousands of suburban properties will no longer be liable for development, and in exchange there will be more higher buildings, with greater density, in designated parts of the city.

The 44 “walkable catchments” will apply to town centres such as Botany, Henderson and Panmure, as well as to transit stations. In some cases, there will be overlap. In Albany, for example, the town centre catchment will overlap with the Northern Busway station, creating a single larger catchment area.

Bishop declared earlier this year that 15-storey apartment buildings should be permitted within the walkable catchments of Maungawhau, Kingsland and Morningside railway stations on the Western Line.

The council’s head of planning, Megan Tyler, said today the new proposal will enable this in Kingsland by “removing 70-80% of the ‘special character’ designation” that preserves the cottages and villas of the suburb. The four “avenues” will not be affected.

No details for other stations or town centres have yet been revealed. The council will publish maps showing where the proposed changes will take effect, along with its full report, but the Herald has been advised technical issues have delayed the release of this information.

Owners of land designated at risk of flooding and/or coastal erosion will find it harder to develop. They will have to produce a viable plan to mitigate the risks and in many cases even that will not be enough because development is designated as a “non-complying” activity. That will allow consent officials to turn it down.

A spokesperson for Mayor Wayne Brown said today that he is “generally supportive” of the proposed plan change, but “could not say more at this stage”.

Chairman of the council’s Policy and Planning Committee, councillor Richard Hills, said he has not yet seen the final proposal or the maps, but the plan change is “largely in line” with what the minister has asked the council to do, and creates “more capacity for housing close to transport, jobs and other amenities”.

Councillor Christine Fletcher has been vocal in her opposition to the minister’s density requirements. She said today she was “not opposed” to council preparing the new plan and she had “no implied criticism of council officials”. But the minister’s timetable was “very rushed”.

“I’m concerned we’re going to shortchange everybody if the planning is not done well. It will give intensification a bad name.”

The minister told the Herald: “These changes are a matter for Auckland Council and I’ve so far only seen the press release. I will be receiving further advice on the proposed changes from officials in due course.”

