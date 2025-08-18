Advertisement
Auckland housing: Three-storey designation to go from hundreds of thousands of homes

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland Council’s proposed changes are a response to a new framework for urban development in the city being established by the RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

Hundreds of thousands of Auckland properties currently zoned for three-storey developments are likely to revert to their single-house status.

This is one key plank of a major change to planning regulations being presented by officials to the Auckland Council this Thursday.

Other proposed changes the Herald has been briefed on

