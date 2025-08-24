Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Reserve Bank bows to banks’ and Government’s wishes, proposing to make bank capital rules ‘materially’ less restrictive

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Reserve Bank interim Governor Christian Hawkesby helped create the existing bank capital rules, which are still being phased in. Photo / Marty Melville

Reserve Bank interim Governor Christian Hawkesby helped create the existing bank capital rules, which are still being phased in. Photo / Marty Melville

The Reserve Bank is adhering to the Government’s request for it to reduce the amount of capital it requires banks to hold.

Banks need to hold set amounts of capital to prevent them from collapsing.

However, the Commerce Commission and coalition Government argue the standards, which were decided

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save