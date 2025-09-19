The lamp was sold from December 13, 2024, to September 4, 2025, on Mighty Ape and its product identifier is YLCT03YL.
The bedside lamp is advertised on Yeelight’s website as being able to charge AirPods and phones wirelessly if phones have that function.
Elsewhere, a range of portable blenders sold at Kmart have been recalled over concerns they present a serious risk of injury.
The ANKO Portable Blenders were stocked between January 23 and September 2 this year.
The blenders can be returned to the location they were bought for a full refund.
The Product SKUs of the affected blenders are:
- 43493081 Portable Blender White
- 43495474 Portable Blender Blue
- 43495467 Portable Blender Green
- 43518364 Portable Blender Lilac