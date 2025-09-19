Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Yeelight bedside lamp sold by Mighty Ape recalled over power adapter safety risk

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pros sold by Mighty Ape between December 2024 and September 2025 have been recalled over safety concerns. Photo / Supplied

Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pros sold by Mighty Ape between December 2024 and September 2025 have been recalled over safety concerns. Photo / Supplied

A bedside lamp sold on Mighty Ape has been recalled over safety concerns.

Product Safety said the Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro didn’t have a certified external power adapter for New Zealand and it is instead for UK and EU plugs.

Without a certified New Zealand or Australian power adapter,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save