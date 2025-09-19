Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pros sold by Mighty Ape between December 2024 and September 2025 have been recalled over safety concerns. Photo / Supplied

A bedside lamp sold on Mighty Ape has been recalled over safety concerns.

Product Safety said the Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro didn’t have a certified external power adapter for New Zealand and it is instead for UK and EU plugs.

Without a certified New Zealand or Australian power adapter, products such as the lamp can pose a potential safety hazard, according to Product Safety.

Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pros sold by Mighty Ape between December 2024 and September 2025 had adapters suitable for UK and EU plugs. Photo / Supplied

Customers have been advised to stop using the lamp and contact Mighty Ape, if the product was bought from them, to organise a return and refund.