Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / KiwiSaver

KiwiSaver choice that could cost retirees almost $30,000

RNZ
4 mins to read

Just under 20% of retired people's funds were invested in growth assets compared to half of that of middle-aged people. Photo / RNZ, Reece Baker

Just under 20% of retired people's funds were invested in growth assets compared to half of that of middle-aged people. Photo / RNZ, Reece Baker

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Retirees may be costing themselves thousands of dollars by switching to too-conservative investments too early.

The Financial Markets Authority’s KiwiSaver report for the most recent financial year shows that people who are over 65 are increasingly drawing their KiwiSaver funds down

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save