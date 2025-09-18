Advertisement
Premium
Windcave, Auror among the big winners as the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) honours top Kiwi firms

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Many of the winners are immune to Trump's tariffs, which don't apply to software or services. Image / Getty Creative

Windcave was the biggest winner at the 2025 AmCham-DHL Express Success and Innovation Awards, organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in NZ.

The Auckland-based firm, which handles eftpos and credit card payments in store and online in New Zealand, and more around the world, won Exporter of the Year

