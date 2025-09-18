Many of the winners are immune to Trump's tariffs, which don't apply to software or services. Image / Getty Creative
Windcave was the biggest winner at the 2025 AmCham-DHL Express Success and Innovation Awards, organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in NZ.
The Auckland-based firm, which handles eftpos and credit card payments in store and online in New Zealand, and more around the world, won Exporter of the Yearto the US, Technology. It also picked up the Supreme winner gong, chosen from all the category winners (see full list below).
Last year, the privately owned Windcave, founded by Andy Cullen, broke into the Technology Investment Network’s list of New Zealand’s 10 largest tech exporters.
Its revenue has increased from $96 million to $305m (by TIN’s estimate) as it expanded at home (with a new 6000sq m facility in Ellerslie opened in September last year for the manufacture of its payment terminals and development of new products) and overseas.
TIN said Windcave’s revenue bump showed that new office openings, including new digs in Phoenix, Arizona, are paying dividends.
Growth areas have included unattended payment terminals and support for contactless payments directly to an iPhone via Apple’s Tap to Pay.
Its focus on North America saw the company shift its incorporation to the US. An April 2025 Overseas Investment Office decision gave the Arizona-based Windcave LLC (also controlled by Cullen) permission to acquire Windcave Ltd.
Nasdaq-listed Axon – which has a US$59 billion ($77b) market cap – invented the Taser in the 1970s. In the 2000s it expanded into bodycams, then computer-aided dispatch software and a cloud-based digital evidence platform. The firm was already an Auror technology partner.
“I know the appeal and the challenges of New Zealand. To move the economy forward, I think you absolutely, you, we absolutely have to grow the tech ecosystem. There’s no other way out,” Coneybeer said.
“The tourism sector is not going to get more productive. And sending low-value timber and powdered milk to China – you can’t scale that. You can’t scale real estate.”
In April, the American was named the new chairman of Endeavor NZ, the local chapter of the international Endeavor network for entrepreneurs.
Exporter of the Year to the US, Consumer Goods winner Calocurb, the maker of an appetite-suppressant supplement, based on Motueka hops, has been pushing into the multibillion-dollar US weight loss market.
Founder and chief executive Sarah Kennedy says the firm makes around 80% of its sales in the US, where its $60 product goes head to head with rival suppressants that can cost up to US$1400 per month.
Exporter of the Year to the US, Services winner Pratt & Whitney Air New Zealand Services (a joint venture between Air NZ and the American jet engine maker) last November said it would spend US$150 million ($252m) on expanding the airline’s Christchurch Engine Centre, adding 200 jobs to its workforce of 400. Air New Zealand makes about $30m a year in profit from its 49% stake in the engine centre.
The 2025 winners
Exporter of the Year to the US, Technology
Winner: Windcave
Finalists: ADInstruments, Lumin
Exporter of the Year to the US, Services
Winner: Pratt & Whitney Air New Zealand Services (trading as the Christchurch Engine Centre)
Finalist: Crimson Education
Exporter of the Year to the US, Consumer Goods
Winner: Calocurb
Finalists: Moxx, The Better Packaging Co.
Investor of the Year to or from the US
Winner: Axon Enterprise for investment in Auror
Finalists: Bridgewest Group, Motion Capital Management
Bilateral Connections with the US
Winner: Rob Coneybeer, The Far Out Foundation
Finalists: Auckland Council, American Universities International Programs
Contribution to Tourism with the US
Winner: Travel USA
Finalist: International Working Holidays
Social Impact with the US
Winner: The NZ Robotics Charitable Trust Inc/Kiwibots
AmCham Supporter of the Year
Winner: ANZ Bank New Zealand
Supreme winner
Windcave
