Growth areas have included unattended payment terminals and support for contactless payments directly to an iPhone via Apple’s Tap to Pay.

Its focus on North America saw the company shift its incorporation to the US. An April 2025 Overseas Investment Office decision gave the Arizona-based Windcave LLC (also controlled by Cullen) permission to acquire Windcave Ltd.

Tasered, in a good way

Investor of the Year to or from the US was Axon Enterprise, which in November led an $82m venture capital investment in Auckland-based Auror, the maker of a software platform for quickly reporting retail crime to police, or sharing information about suspects with other stores.

Nasdaq-listed Axon – which has a US$59 billion ($77b) market cap – invented the Taser in the 1970s. In the 2000s it expanded into bodycams, then computer-aided dispatch software and a cloud-based digital evidence platform. The firm was already an Auror technology partner.

The two companies are now partnering on a new platform for fragmented US law enforcement agencies to pool intelligence about retail crime.

Like Windcave, Auror has been immune from political turbulence. Software and services have so far been exempt from the Trump Administration’s tariffs.

"You can't scale real estate" - Shasta Ventures co-founder Rob Coneybeer.

The Bilateral Connections winner was Rob Coneybeer, an American venture capitalist who divides his time between Seattle and Mount Maunganui.

Coneybeer is one of the organisers of the “4x4 Farout Road Trip”, which staged its second “Cannonball run” around New Zealand earlier this year.

The road trip saw 80 people, including 35 investors from the US, meet with local start-ups as they toured from town to town in four-wheel drives.

The Shasta Ventures cofounder told the Herald the North American money could help move New Zealand forward.

“I know the appeal and the challenges of New Zealand. To move the economy forward, I think you absolutely, you, we absolutely have to grow the tech ecosystem. There’s no other way out,” Coneybeer said.

“The tourism sector is not going to get more productive. And sending low-value timber and powdered milk to China – you can’t scale that. You can’t scale real estate.”

Coneybeer has put his money where his mouth is, with his firm investing in Kiwi start-ups including Auror, Dawn Aerospace (which recently sold its first “space plane” to the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority for US$17m), Partly, Portainer, Tracksuit, Zenno Astronautics and e-boat maker Vessev.

In April, the American was named the new chairman of Endeavor NZ, the local chapter of the international Endeavor network for entrepreneurs.

Calocurb founder Sarah Kennedy,

Exporter of the Year to the US, Consumer Goods winner Calocurb, the maker of an appetite-suppressant supplement, based on Motueka hops, has been pushing into the multibillion-dollar US weight loss market.

Founder and chief executive Sarah Kennedy says the firm makes around 80% of its sales in the US, where its $60 product goes head to head with rival suppressants that can cost up to US$1400 per month.

Exporter of the Year to the US, Services winner Pratt & Whitney Air New Zealand Services (a joint venture between Air NZ and the American jet engine maker) last November said it would spend US$150 million ($252m) on expanding the airline’s Christchurch Engine Centre, adding 200 jobs to its workforce of 400. Air New Zealand makes about $30m a year in profit from its 49% stake in the engine centre.

The 2025 winners

Exporter of the Year to the US, Technology

Winner: Windcave

Finalists: ADInstruments, Lumin

Exporter of the Year to the US, Services

Winner: Pratt & Whitney Air New Zealand Services (trading as the Christchurch Engine Centre)

Finalist: Crimson Education

Exporter of the Year to the US, Consumer Goods

Winner: Calocurb

Finalists: Moxx, The Better Packaging Co.

Investor of the Year to or from the US

Winner: Axon Enterprise for investment in Auror

Finalists: Bridgewest Group, Motion Capital Management

Bilateral Connections with the US

Winner: Rob Coneybeer, The Far Out Foundation

Finalists: Auckland Council, American Universities International Programs

Contribution to Tourism with the US

Winner: Travel USA

Finalist: International Working Holidays

Social Impact with the US

Winner: The NZ Robotics Charitable Trust Inc/Kiwibots

AmCham Supporter of the Year

Winner: ANZ Bank New Zealand

Supreme winner

Windcave

