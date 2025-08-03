Advertisement
Fullers boss on electric ferries vs diesel as AT changes course

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The first of two electric ferries that will be used by Auckland Transport are being built at the McMullen & Wing shipyard in Auckland. Designed by EV Maritime, these fully electric ferries use HamiltonJet propulsion technology. Photo / Dean Purcell

It’s a topsy-turvy world as Auckland Council doubles down on diesel while private-equity-owned Fullers goes green – and argues that makes the most financial sense. Fullers buys a second electric craft from start-up Vessev, and an update on the giant ferry megacharger for Queens Wharf.

Low-emission public transport boosters were

