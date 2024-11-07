Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand and Pratt & Whitney spending $250m on Christchurch engine centre expansion

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Pratt & Whitney is expanding its GTF engine maintenance operation to Christchurch.

Pratt & Whitney is expanding its GTF engine maintenance operation to Christchurch.

Air New Zealand and Pratt & Whitney will spend US$150 million ($252m) on expanding the airline’s Christchurch Engine Centre, adding 200 jobs to its workforce of 400.

The 14,000sq m expansion will add maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for the Pratt & Whitney GTF (geared turbo fan) engine in New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business