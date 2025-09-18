This week’s shock GDP result has sparked concern among economists, who are calling on the Reserve Bank to cut the Official Cash Rate aggressively.

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.9% in the June quarter, a reduction well over market expectations.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will discuss the unexpected result live with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.37am.

Expectations were for a 0.4% decline in GDP, while Reserve Bank forecasts were for a 0.3% drop.

The worse-than-expected outcome could mean the Reserve Bank will cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) more aggressively than was previously thought, economists said.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith said economic predictions for quarter three would likely change in response to the results.

“We saw quite a pretty strong start to the year, and really what we saw in Q2 was very much an unwinding of those things, and it happened a lot more significantly than what we thought.

“What we’re seeing now is that the economy does not really have a lot there that can really push it up, apart from really monetary policy.”

Smith said he thinks the Reserve Bank’s focus has been on reducing inflation, but the Reserve Bank can now cut the OCR strongly because there is confidence that inflation will be lower “later down the track”.

“The focus is now on the labour market rather than inflation.

“We think the Reserve Bank will need to put the foot on the gas pedal to try and get the economy going.

“Previously, when inflation was too high, the foot was on the brake, and now the foot will need to go on the gas pedal.”

Smith said floating mortgage rates will move down by quite a margin, and there might be a small reduction in fixed rates.

Stats NZ said the quarterly decline was driven by manufacturing, down 3.5% and construction, down 1.8%.

Per capita GDP fell by 1.1% in the quarter. The fall followed a revised 1.2% rise in GDP in the March quarter.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said the data was “ugly” and showed the Reserve Bank hadn’t done its job.

“We shouldn’t be seeing contractions like this a year out from what was a severe recession last year. We should be recovering by now.

“Ten out of the 16 industries that we measure are in contraction again. This is very, very prolonged and frustrating recovery, and businesses are fed up.”

Kerr said the central bank needed to lower the OCR from 3% to 2.5% as soon as possible.

“We need the Reserve Bank to show some signs of leadership rather than simply following outdated data.”

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the contraction was more substantial than expected, including in areas like manufacturing.

“We do expect to see a degree of rebound coming through, but we’ve seen some pretty mixed signs so far.

“We’ve seen some indications that card spending has lifted, but surveys of businesses are looking pretty patchy at this point.

“It’s very early days in getting a sense with what’s happening in the export sector, but we can see tourism momentum has already been slowing this year and you’ve still got the question marks about the tariff impacts to come through.”

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.