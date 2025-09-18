Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Wegovy pill could deliver as much weight loss as the shot, trial shows

Daniel Gilbert
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Novo Nordisk’s pill form of Wegovy showed similar weight loss to the injectable version in trials. Photo / Getty Images

Novo Nordisk’s pill form of Wegovy showed similar weight loss to the injectable version in trials. Photo / Getty Images

Novo Nordisk said that patients taking a pill form of Wegovy in a clinical trial lost about as much weight as those who get the shot version, fuelling new optimism that oral GLP-1 drugs could expand an already enormous market.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant said patients who were obese or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save