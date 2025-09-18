“Everybody I talk to when I ring for reference checks, every single manager or owner of the business I’m talking to are in critical freefall. Absolutely no business, no opportunities,” Barrett said on Herald NOW.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis acknowledged that businesses were struggling in a conversation with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
“It has been a really gruelling time for many businesses and many New Zealanders.
“This has been a very hard-fought economic recovery after a very difficult few years of sky-high inflation and soaring interest rates.”
Willis said she understood where Barrett was coming from.
“In terms of IRD, there had been significant outstanding tax debt built up during the Covid years, and it would be the wrong thing for the Government to say, ‘well we’re just going to write all of that off’.”
New Zealand Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said the GDP data show that tax cuts and public service cuts aren’t delivering economic relief.
“GDP fell in 10 out of 16 industry sectors. Manufacturing fell 3.5% in just three months, and mining was down 4.1%. Retail trade fell, and financial services fell. Business services fell. Healthcare and social assistance fell. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing fell.
“Quarterly GDP per capita fell back into the red again and is now lower than it was in 2021, even after adjusting for inflation. Business investment fell in plant, machinery, and transport equipment. Residential construction fell 1.9% this quarter.
“The indicators that might support growth in the future are falling.”
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.