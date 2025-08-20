Nelson Mayor Nick Smith has slammed the proposal. Photo / Supplied

“I put to [Carter Holt Harvey] whether there was anything local or central government could do to try to save local jobs.

“They re-emphasised the closure proposal was all about consolidation and not something councils or government could alter.

“I tried, but I am not optimistic of changing [their] mind.”

The proposal has an 11-day consultation period, which will end on September 1, with a final decision on the future of the facility made on September 4.

Smith said his thoughts were with the staff and their families.

“My immediate concern, shared by Tasman Mayor Tim King, is for the 142 Nelson and Tasman families who will be devastated by today’s announcement, with many staff having worked at the mill for decades,” Smith said.

“It’s coming on top of the series of bad storms and the Covid economic tough times - it makes it the worst winter in decades, for our region.

“I’ve spoken with ministers, and we are going to have to get support from [Ministry of Social Development] for the affected families if this closure proceeds.

“It’s a very significant employer in the region - but the impact’s greater than that because there’s a large number of engineering service companies that also support this massive sawmill.

“So, it’s a body blow for the Nelson-Tasman regional economy - we are going to need to rethink our regional economic strategy.”

Labour MP for West Coast-Tasman Damien O’Connor said hardworking people were at risk of losing their jobs.

“This will be a major blow to the community if it goes ahead,” O’Connor said.

“The Government’s halt on major construction projects is likely to factor in this decision, as demand for processed timber declines, resulting in thousands of job losses and Kiwis having to head overseas for better opportunities.

“This is just the latest in a series of job losses, with 18,000 jobs gone in construction and over 11,000 in manufacturing since December 2023.”