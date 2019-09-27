Peloton got off to a sluggish start as a public company on Thursday, closing more than 11 per cent lower on its first day of trading and raising fresh questions about Wall Street's appetite for businesses without a clear path to profitability.

READ MORE:
Peloton wants IPO investors to believe it can kill the gym
Peloton: pedalling a dream

Shares in the the Silicon Valley-based provider of fitness equipment opened at US$27 ($42.90) after it floated 40 million of class A common stock at $29 per share, raising US$1.2 billion.

The share price gave the company a US$7.7b valuation,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.