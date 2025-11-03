For the 2025 Melbourne Cup this afternoon, Macquarie’s humans have picked Half Yours, the bookies’ favourite.
PunterGPT – which Macquarie says is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini and Elon Musk’s Grok – has also backed Half Yours to win.
The heavily-backed Half Yours won the Caulfield Cup last month and could become only the 13th horse to win a Melbourne Cup double.
Meanwhile, the Department of Internal Affairs is reminding Kiwis of the rules for running an office sweepstake.
They include:
- Prizemoney can’t exceed $500 unless you are a society.
- All money raised must be returned as prizes.
- Firearms, alcohol, vouchers for sexual services and tobacco are examples of prohibited prizes.
- The organiser can’t pocket a fee or profit in any way from running a sweepstake.
Not following the rules can result in a fine of up to $20,000.
Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.