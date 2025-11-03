Trackside NZ’s Thad Taylor previews the big race, form guide, and where the smart money’s going. Video / Herald NOW

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Melbourne Cup 2025: Macquarie’s ‘PunterGPT’ AI has another try at picking winner after 2024 blunder

Last year, in a stab at public relations glory, investment bank Macquarie got a team of its human analysts, plus an AI it had assembled, “PunterGPT”, to predict the winner of the Melbourne Cup.

Both were wrong.

The Melbourne Cup 2024 was won by King’s Choice in what pundits described as a “huge upset” and a “massive boilover”.

PunterGPT had picked Vauban, who placed 11th.

Macquarie’s human analysts did even worse. They picked Sea King, who finished 14th.