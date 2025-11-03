Advertisement
Premium
Syos Aerospace expands to Australia with defence drone production plan - Tech Insider

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Following its £30m drone deal with the UK Government, the Mount Maunganui startup is adding new uncrewed vehicles and tripling its local staff. Video \ Jason Dorday

Mount Maunganui-based drone maker Syos Aerospace will set up in Australia with its uncrewed vehicles technology, which it describes as “developed in New Zealand and United Kingdom, and proven in the Ukraine conflict”.

Syos also said it was bolstering its uncrewed surface vessels (USVs or drone boats) by adding smarts

