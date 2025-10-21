Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

High-flying Syos buys underwater drone maker Bay Dynamics

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Following its £30m drone deal with the UK Government, the Mount Maunganui startup is adding new uncrewed vehicles and tripling its local staff. Video \ Jason Dorday

Fast-growing Mount Maunganui drone maker Syos already had land, sea and air covered with its lineup of uncrewed vehicles.

Now it can add underwater, too, thanks to its purchase of Bay Dynamics, a Tauranga maker of uncrewed submersibles, for an undisclosed sum.

Bay Dynamics’ founder, sole director and shareholder Matt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save