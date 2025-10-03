Minister of Defence Judith Collins said drone manufacturer Syos Aerospace was a good example of the collaboration the new plan sought to foster.

She said Syos was already working on research and development with the Defence Force.

Sam Vye, founder and chief executive of the Mount Maunganui start-up, said the strategy would help the local tech ecosystem support national security and earn export dollars.

Vye said he was enthusiastic about the Government’s intention to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Defence, NZDF, industry, academia and allies.

Syos said it employed 100 engineers and could produce 40 state-of-the-art uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) a month.

Collins said she recently visited Ukraine, where she saw the importance of agile and collaborative product development to meet fast-changing modern battlefield realities.

“We must build resilience in our supply chains, so we are less affected by events outside of our control,” she added.

In April, the Government published the Defence Capability Plan 2025.

The Ministry of Defence said the current strategic environment required the NZDF and industry to become more resilient and innovative, while delivering value for money.

The strategy had been expected to cover issues including the NZDF’s relationship with the emerging tech sector, and joint industry integration with Australia.

The plan was designed with a 15-year horizon but also focused on critical investments in the next four years.

It said New Zealand faced its most challenging and dangerous strategic environment for decades.

Russia’s war against Ukraine, ongoing Middle East tensions and growing Indo-Pacific strategic competition were cited as major risks.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.