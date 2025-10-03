Advertisement
Defence Force wants more local firms to work with it on tackling fast-changing battlefield challenges

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Following its £30m drone deal with the UK Government, the Mount Maunganui startup is adding new uncrewed vehicles and tripling its local staff. Video \ Jason Dorday

The Government has indicated it wants a bigger role for local industry in producing military equipment.

Ministers and military leaders are today launching the new Defence Industry Strategy.

Associate Minister of Defence Chris Penk said the plan would encourage the NZDF and local innovators to team up in showcasing New

