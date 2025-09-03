Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

‘The next Rocket Lab’: Behind the scenes at Syos as it triples staff

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Following its £30m drone deal with the UK Government, the Mount Maunganui startup is adding new uncrewed vehicles and tripling its local staff. Video \ Jason Dorday

“We put all the pieces of the puzzle together to allow Syos to ultimately become the next Rocket Lab-sized company, and are driving very, very hard on the international market,” Syos Aerospace founder and CEO Sam Vye says.

Said puzzle pieces include an ultra-rapid development cycle, smart software for one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save