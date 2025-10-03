Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business
Updated

New arms industry in New Zealand: From dream to warfighting drone in just a few weeks

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Minister of Defence Judith Collins launched an Industry Strategy at the Tamaki Leadership Centre. Video / Dean Purcell

New Zealand could soon supply countries worldwide with drones and unmanned vehicles capable of development and deployment within just a few weeks.

That was one scenario outlined as military and civilian leaders met today to outline a new strategy.

At its core, the Defence Industry Strategy is about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save