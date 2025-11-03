IAG New Zealand chief executive Amanda Whiting says it will be "business as usual" until her replacement is found.

IAG has been forced to unveil news of its New Zealand chief executive’s upcoming departure, after Australian media revealing the insurance giant was scouting for a replacement.

Amanda Whiting will return home to Australia but continue being IAG’s NZ chief executive until a new person is appointed.

In an email sent to staff this morning, Whiting said she was moving to Sydney for family reasons.

“This will no doubt come as a shock and it’s probably not how I would have liked to have shared the news, but it was broken in the AU media late yesterday,” Whiting said.

“The key message is that I’m still leading the business and will be in NZ when needed … it’s business as usual for now.”