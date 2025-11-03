Advertisement
Company behind two Stirling Sports Christchurch stores in liquidation owing $760k

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Stirling Sports at the Palms Shopping Mall is one of two Christchurch locations owned by a company which has gone into liquidation.

The company behind two Christchurch Stirling Sports stores is in liquidation owing nearly $800,000, its director blaming the challenging economic environment for drying up sales.

Hamleigh Holdings, which owns the franchise for Stirling Sports The Palms and Stirling Sports Northlands, was placed into liquidation on October 28 with

