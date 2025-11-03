Stirling Sports at the Palms Shopping Mall is one of two Christchurch locations owned by a company which has gone into liquidation.

The company behind two Christchurch Stirling Sports stores is in liquidation owing nearly $800,000, its director blaming the challenging economic environment for drying up sales.

Hamleigh Holdings, which owns the franchise for Stirling Sports The Palms and Stirling Sports Northlands, was placed into liquidation on October 28 with Brenton Hunt of Insolvency Matters appointed liquidator.

The business’ sole director Simon Leigh told Hunt the ongoing economic environment had “significantly impacted sales and cash flow”, and that rising operating expenses and increasing supplier and landlord costs made it no longer viable to continue operating.

According to Hunt, Leigh had been attempting to sell the business for the last 12 months but was unsuccessful.

The 200sq m Northlands store is currently listed on Trade Me as a “franchise opportunity” with an asking price of $40,000, although when including the Stirling Sports joining fee, territory fee, stock and store fitout, this rises to $270,000.