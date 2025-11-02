Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Unemployment preview: New stats to reveal job market is still weak

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The market is expected to have remained tough for job hunters. Photo / 123RF

The market is expected to have remained tough for job hunters. Photo / 123RF

Most economists expect unemployment ticked up in the three months to the end of September.

New data from Stats NZ’s quarterly Household Labour Force Survey is due this Wednesday.

The majority of economists are forecasting the topline unemployment rate to land at 5.3% (up from 5.2% in the June quarter).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save