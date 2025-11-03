Ōmokoroa has a population of less than 5000 people, and Bain said news of the win had travelled through the community quickly.

Bain said she had already joked about having to install another shelf to fit the awards.

Supreme Westpac franchise system of the year was awarded to Takapuna-headquartered Harrisons Flooring, which also won the franchise system of the year home & lifestyle category.

Harrisons Flooring operates a mobile retail model, bringing flooring solutions directly into customers’ homes so they can see and select products in their own environment, rather than in a traditional showroom.

Founded in 1962 by Des Harrison, the Harrison family maintains ownership of the group, which has diversified into solar and curtains/blinds in addition to flooring.

Franchise Association of New Zealand chief executive Katrina King said she was thrilled to see members from some of the smaller cities around New Zealand making such an impact.

“It has been a challenging year for the economy across the board, but our finalists and winners are demonstrating that time-honoured principles of focusing on the principles of good business delivers dividends, every time,” King said.

“We’ve seen that franchised businesses are more resilient against economic shocks thanks to proven support systems. And we’ve seen, through three decades of success, that the franchise model works just as well for those with a great idea and an extensible business, as it does for franchisees from Invercargill, through Tauranga and all the way up north to Cape Reinga.”

The awards recognised excellence in the country’s highly active franchise environment, which features almost 550 franchise systems with over 29,000 operating units.

Other winners on the night included Bailee Mills from Harrisons Curtains and Blinds, who won the title of field manager of the year.

Franchise Accountants took out service provider of the year, while Aramex Mt Wellington and Panmure’s Quin Wang won the small business franchisee of the year.

CrestClean Hawke’s Bay’s Tim O’Leary took out the regional master franchisee of the year, and Karen and Paul Collins of Kitchen Studio North Shore took out the home and lifestyle franchisee of the year.

As for Business to Business, CrestClean took out the franchise system of the year, with CrestClean Christchurch and South Canterbury’s Navjot Kaur taking out the franchisee of the year.

The awards were held on Saturday night.

