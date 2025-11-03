The decision to phase out a2 milk was not related to the asset sale.
In 2018, Fonterra and NZX-listed a2 Milk entered into a strategic relationship that linked Fonterra’s milk pool and supply chain, manufacturing capability and in-market sales and distribution capacity with a2 Milk’s brand.
A2 Milk comes from cows specially selected to naturally produce milk with only the A2-type protein, which the a2 Milk company claims can help people who have trouble digesting standard milk, which has both the a1 and a2 beta proteins.
A2 Milk in an Anchor bottle became unavailable in the New Zealand market on July 28 due to Fonterra’s decision not to renew its license agreement.
A2 Milk said it is working through its options to restore the availability of a2 Milk branded fresh milk in New Zealand.
In the meantime, a2 Milk Full Cream UHT 200ml is available in Costco, it said.
Its other lines of a2 milk powder, full cream and skim were available in selected Chemist Warehouse stores and online, it said.
“We are disappointed a2 Milk is not currently available in New Zealand,” a2 Milk said.
“We are in discussions with a new license partner and look forward to providing an update soon,” managing director and chief executive officer, David Bortolussi, said.
A2 Milk said the contribution of a2 Milk fresh milk in New Zealand to its financial results was “immaterial”.
