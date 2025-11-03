Fonterra's Anchor has phased out A2 milk from its range.

Fonterra’s Anchor has phased out its A2 milk range in New Zealand after deciding not to renew its license agreement with the a2 Milk company.

The co-op said it was seeking to sharpen its focus on lactose-free dairy, which it said was now the country’s fastest-growing segment after protein.

“This is a strategic shift by the co-op’s Oceania consumer business and follows the double-digit growth of Anchor Zero Lacto 1L Fresh, prompting the expansion of Anchor’s Zero Lacto portfolio into 2L fresh and 1L UHT formats,” it said.

While Anchor A2 Milk is no longer available, consumers continue to have access to other fresh milk that is A1 protein free from other companies, Fonterra said.

Last week, Fonterra’s farmers voted in favour of selling its consumer businesses, which include the Anchor brand, to Lactalis.