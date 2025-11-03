Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Fonterra phases out A2 milk range, introduces lactose free

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Fonterra's Anchor has phased out A2 milk from its range.

Fonterra's Anchor has phased out A2 milk from its range.

Fonterra’s Anchor has phased out its A2 milk range in New Zealand after deciding not to renew its license agreement with the a2 Milk company.

The co-op said it was seeking to sharpen its focus on lactose-free dairy, which it said was now the country’s fastest-growing segment after protein.

“This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save