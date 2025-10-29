Advertisement
Advertisement
Fonterra’s farmers vote in favour of $4.2b Mainland sale to Lactalis

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Fonterra's farmers have voted in favour of the sale of the co-op's consumer and related businesses, grouped together under the Mainland title. Photo / File

Fonterra’s farmers have voted strongly in favour of the sale of its Mainland consumer and related businesses to France’s Lactalis for $4.22 billion.

The co-op said 88.47% of the total farmer votes were in support of the sale.

Voting, which started on October 7, closed today at a special meeting.

