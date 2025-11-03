Advertisement
Indian Trade Minister’s visit signals momentum towards Free Trade Agreement - Bhav Dhillon

Bhav Dhillon
Bhav Dhillon is a leading Kiwi-Indian businessman, patron of the India NZ Business Council and a known voice on India–New Zealand relations. Having served as India’s Honorary Consul in Auckland, he has been instrumental in deepening ties between the two countries.

The upcoming visit of Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to New Zealand this week could mark a decisive moment. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • India and New Zealand are close to finalising a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after negotiations began in March 2025.
  • Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit could mark a decisive moment in establishing new trade benchmarks.
  • The FTA aims to boost sectors like dairy, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy, enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation.

India and New Zealand are on the cusp of finalising a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that could significantly reshape their relationship.

Following negotiations initiated in March 2025 during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s high-profile visit to India, the talks have seen notable progress across multiple rounds.

As the anticipated

