Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Seven weeks after US imposed 50% tariff on India, many of Tiruppur’s factories have ground to halt

Supriya Kumar
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Manni, 66, and her daughter Illaikiya, 35, are now earning less than US$15 a week, down from US$34. Photo / Supriya Kumar, for The Washington Post

Manni, 66, and her daughter Illaikiya, 35, are now earning less than US$15 a week, down from US$34. Photo / Supriya Kumar, for The Washington Post

If the tag on your T-shirt says “Made in India”, there’s a good chance it came from the southern industrial hub of Tiruppur - long known as “Dollar City” for its dominance in the United States market.

Now, just seven weeks after the US imposed a 50% tariff on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save