Full weight of tariffs hit India, once seen as key US offshore operation alternative to China

By Alex Travelli
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Workers assemble circuit boards at Zetwerk Electronics in Bengaluru, India. Multinational companies had banked on India’s future growth, with its young population and strong political stability. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

President Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to impose a 50% tariff on nearly all goods arriving from India, levelling one of his most punitive tariffs at a country with deep ties to the United States.

The 50% rate, half of which is punishment for India’s buying Russian

