Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speaking to media on Monday afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is back at Parliament as it begins sitting again ahead of Budget 2025’s delivery later this month.

He is speaking with reporters in the Beehive theatrette alongside Trade Minister Todd McClay. A livestream of the press conference can be found above from 4pm.

With McClay present, it’s expected trade will be a focus of the weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

A major priority for the Government has been restarting trade talks with India. During the 2023 election campaign, the National leader promised to get a free trade agreement (FTA) with India this term.

Luxon, alongside several other ministers including McClay, visited India earlier this year. During that visit the two nations announced they would re-launch negotiations. The last set of formal negotiations concluded in 2015.