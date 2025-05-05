Advertisement
Christopher Luxon speaks to media as Parliament returns ahead of Budget 2025

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speaking to media on Monday afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is back at Parliament as it begins sitting again ahead of Budget 2025’s delivery later this month.

He is speaking with reporters in the Beehive theatrette alongside Trade Minister Todd McClay. A livestream of the press conference can be found above from 4pm.

With McClay present, it’s expected trade will be a focus of the weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

A major priority for the Government has been restarting trade talks with India. During the 2023 election campaign, the National leader promised to get a free trade agreement (FTA) with India this term.

Luxon, alongside several other ministers including McClay, visited India earlier this year. During that visit the two nations announced they would re-launch negotiations. The last set of formal negotiations concluded in 2015.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi welcomed Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon to India in March. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi.
A recent trade agreement NZ secured was with the European Union. It was signed in July 2023 and came into force last May.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said a Domestic Advisory Group had been established to provide advice on the FTA as well as NZ’s trade deal with the United Kingdom. It will provide recommendations to the ministry on the implementation and issues covered by the NZ-EU FTA

Luxon’s return to Parliament comes at the start of a sitting block that will include the delivery of the Budget. Parliament has been in recess for the past few weeks.

Yesterday, ministers made a pre-Budget announcement that the Government will spend more than $2 billion on buying new Defence Force helicopters and a further $957 million on defence funding for things such as deployments, estate maintenance, and allowances.

