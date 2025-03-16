Its statement said the decision was a “significant step” towards finalising a “comprehensive and mutually beneficial” trade agreement between the two nations.

“The India-New Zealand FTA negotiations aim to achieve balanced outcomes that enhance supply chain integration and improve market access.”

Trade Minister Todd McClay meets with his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in India. Photo / Supplied

Not long after, Luxon and McClay released a statement trumpeting the “major breakthrough” and credited the Government’s “major lift in political engagement” with India as key to securing another round of talks.

The last set of formal negotiations concluded in 2015. Visits from former Prime Ministers, including two from Sir John Key in 2011 and 2016, signalled positive moves towards a deal but it hadn’t eventuated.

Fears opening up access for New Zealand exporters to India’s dairy sector, dominated by small-scale farmers, have been cited as a significant roadblock to securing a free trade deal, particularly given dairy’s status as New Zealand’s largest industry.

During the 2023 election campaign, Luxon promised to deliver a free trade deal with India during his first term, a commitment many commentators doubted would be possible.

Speaking to reporters from their hotel in New Delhi, Luxon and McClay wouldn’t detail whether dairy exports had been discussed.

“We know there will be challenges on a number of topics for both sides. McClay said.

“As you would expect in the trade negotiations, we will work those through.

“We wouldn’t have kicked this off if we weren’t confident that we can actually work incredibly hard together to get ourselves to a good place that actually works for an agreement for both India and New Zealand,” Luxon said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon holds a media stand-up on his first day in India during his official visit. Photo / RNZ

McClay expected the first in-person negotiations would be held in New Zealand. He wouldn’t speculate how long negotiations would take, saying it would “take as many rounds” as were needed.

Despite the two countries holding 10 rounds of talks in the past, both Luxon and McClay described upcoming negotiations as a “fresh slate”.

The announcement came amid heightening uncertainty over the state of global trade as United States President Donald Trump implemented a widespread tariff hike.

McClay, who recently spoke with his US counterpart, accepted the developments had played a role in the resumption of negotiations with India.

“What’s happening around the world hasn’t hurt our chances of launching an agreement, but as [with] all trade negotiations, this one will be as hard as any other.”

Late on Sunday evening [NZ time], Luxon landed at the Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi and was met by several officials including the state’s Fisheries Minister, Singh Baghel.

Luxon was treated to a performance by eight Rajasthan folk dancers before escaping the heat, whisked away in a black Mercedes ahead of his stand-up with travelling media and a bilateral with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Luxon also fielded questions over the call he shared with other world leaders on Saturday to discuss Russia’s war with Ukraine amid United Kingdom PM Keir Starmer’s effort to take a coordinated approach to help end the conflict, dubbed the “coalition of the willing”.

He said the call had provided updates on progress towards a temporary ceasefire, which had been agreed to by Ukraine.

“The ball is now in the court of Russia about this, and it’s up to them to actually step up and reciprocate and we haven’t seen that.”

Luxon said New Zealand hadn’t received a formal request to join the coalition, which would require agreement within Cabinet.

