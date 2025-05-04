Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to front media to make the announcement.
The announcement follows the release of the Government’s wider Defence Capability Plan in April.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to be joined by Defence Minister Judith Collins and deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.
It comes after the Government in April released the details of its $12b Defence Capability Plan – which indicated the country’s spending on defence would hit more than 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) within the next eight years.
“It gets our NZDF [Defence Force] out of the intensive care unit and not just growing, but growing where we need it to go,” she said. “Our personnel deserve a serious plan that will serve them as they serve us. This is what we have delivered.”
There are several major investments expected by 2028.
This includes replacing the Boeing 757 fleet (expected at $600 million to $1b), enhanced strike capabilities ($100m to $300m), and a new fleet of maritime helicopters to operate from Navy ships ($300m to $600m).
In the near term, the Government has decided not to immediately replace the country’s ageing Anzac frigates, the HMNZS Te Kaha and the HMNZS Te Mana, but instead provide additional maintenance to extend their lives into the early 2030s.
This will cost between $300m and $600m.
“Extending the life of the frigates will retain Defence’s combat capable ships and the skilled workforce required to operate combat vessels until the ships are replaced,” the plan said.
Another vessel that would not be replaced, at least in the short term, is the recently sunk HMNZS Manawanui – instead, dive and hydrographic tasks would be undertaken from other platforms rather than a single dedicated one.
