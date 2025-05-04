That long-awaited plan, released on April 7, revealed $9b of the funding was new.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Defence Minister Judith Collins during a post-Cabinet press conference in April. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon described it as a “landmark day” and a significant financial investment that was “not just about the Defence Force, it’s fundamentally about our national security and our economic prosperity”.

Collins said the plan would deliver “enhanced lethality” and a “deterrent effect”.

She said it was not “about choosing sides or beating the drums of war” but supporting an international rules-based order, working alongside our partners and making smart decisions for the future.

“It gets our NZDF [Defence Force] out of the intensive care unit and not just growing, but growing where we need it to go,” she said. “Our personnel deserve a serious plan that will serve them as they serve us. This is what we have delivered.”

There are several major investments expected by 2028.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took a ride in a Defence Force NH90 helicopter while in Samoa ahead of King Charles III's address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Photo / NZDF

This includes replacing the Boeing 757 fleet (expected at $600 million to $1b), enhanced strike capabilities ($100m to $300m), and a new fleet of maritime helicopters to operate from Navy ships ($300m to $600m).

In the near term, the Government has decided not to immediately replace the country’s ageing Anzac frigates, the HMNZS Te Kaha and the HMNZS Te Mana, but instead provide additional maintenance to extend their lives into the early 2030s.

This will cost between $300m and $600m.

“Extending the life of the frigates will retain Defence’s combat capable ships and the skilled workforce required to operate combat vessels until the ships are replaced,” the plan said.

Another vessel that would not be replaced, at least in the short term, is the recently sunk HMNZS Manawanui – instead, dive and hydrographic tasks would be undertaken from other platforms rather than a single dedicated one.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.