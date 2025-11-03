Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

Downer New Zealand makes $2.5b revenue, profit up 247% after expenses fall

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Auckland Airport is partway through building a new integrated jet terminal. Downer's Hawkins has the contract for the job. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Airport is partway through building a new integrated jet terminal. Downer's Hawkins has the contract for the job. Photo / Michael Craig

Downer New Zealand, which owns New Zealand’s busiest builder Hawkins, has pushed up profit 247% to make $66 million in the latest year.

Revenue of $2.5 billion (previously $2.6b), earnings before interest and tax of $114m ($54m) and pre-tax profit of $91m ($27m) resulted in net profit after tax of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save