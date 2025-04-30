No. 4: Southbase Group — $575.9m of work, 19 projects, $30m average project value
A group of independent specialist companies that has risen fast up the list.
Work for the University of Canterbury, Auckland’s Mason Clinic, a Twizel school, Riccarton High School and Rolleston College are some of its jobs.
No. 5: Summerset Group — $490m of work, five projects, $98m average project value
Summerset’s largest project is the $350m Summerset St Johns retirement village.
The company is headed by long-standing chief executive Scott Scoullar.
Active construction sites are atSt Johns, Milldale, Half Moon Bay, Whangārei, Cambridge, Papamoa, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Waikanae, Lower Hutt, Blenheim, Rangiora and Prebbleton.
No. 6: Watts & Hughes — $336m, 62 projects, $5.4m average project value
Established in Auckland in 1984 and Tauranga in 2004, the company merged in 2010 to strengthen its North Island presence. After the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, it moved south.
Schools are a focus for the builder: it recently finished a two-level 10-classroom block at Te Atatū’s Rutherford Primary School, built Baradene College’s new gym, and is working at Rolleston College and Karori Normal School.
No. 7. Kalmar — $305m of work, nine projects, $33.9m average project value
Well advanced on its second building at Generus Group’s The Foundation retirement village, Parnell: the new 60-unit Abbott Residences followed the Nathan Residences at 541 Parnell Rd.
The expansion of Remuera Gardens retirement village is another Kalmar project. Modular bathrooms at Metlifecare’s Kerikeri village and work at Precinct Properties’ The Onehunga Mall Club are other projects.
No. 8: Apollo Projects — $268m of work, 12 projects, $22.3m average project value
Headquartered in Addington, Apollo was started in 2001 by Craig Waghorn and Paul Lloyd.
Food processing, dairy, wineries and beverage, cold storage, retail, commercial and industrial, sports, aquatics and education projects are specialities.
No 9: Built NZ — $251m of work, two projects, $125m average project value
Clients here include Louis Vuitton, Canon, Mastercard, Hilton, Cordis & QT Hotels, and Event Cinemas.
Built is owned by Australians.
No. 10: Fletcher Living — $221 of work, four projects, $55.4m average project value
Headed by Steve Evans, the company is advancing on The Hill, having bought part of the Ellerslie Racecourse.
On the ex-Winstone quarry at Three Kings, 700 housing units are planned for that 15.1ha site. By November, the first group of 30 terrace homes were up.
Other new housing estates and retirement villages are planned or under construction.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.