Murray Robertson, chief executive of Downer NZ which owns Hawkins. Photo / Michael Craig

Ashleigh Pattison, Asia Pacific project content director at BCI, owned by Swedish-headquartered Hubexo, said the builders showed capacity, adaptability and leadership.

The top 50 builders started 868 projects last year worth $8.6b, and were rising to meet adversity with determination and expertise.

“These leading firms are not only delivering the essential projects shaping New Zealand’s future. They’re also strengthening their reputations and expanding their portfolios in the process.”

No. 1: Hawkins — $1.2b of work, 31 projects, $39.9m average project value

Owned by the ASX giant but started by a Kiwi, Fred Hawkins, in his garage in the early 1940s.

Last year, Auckland Airport said Hawkins would manage the construction and delivery of an $800m new domestic jet terminal building, an “economic engine” and creating 2500 jobs at its peak.

Hawkins executive general manager is Craig Treloar.

Craig Treloar heads Hawkins which is owned by Downer. Photo / Michael Craig

Downer’s Murray Robertson told of more than two years of prior engagement with the airport, planning how 78,000 sq m of new space would be built.

No. 2: Naylor Love — $828m of work, 94 projects, $8.8m average project value

Headed by chief executive Bruno Goedeke, who took over from Rick Herd two years ago.

Naylor Love has almost finished the high-profile Ikea at Sylvia Park in Mt Wellington.

The store is expected to open in late 2025.

Karen Pflug, chief sustainability officer for the Ingka Group, IKEA’s parent. Photo / Carson Bluck

But funding issues meant work stalled at Christ Church Cathedral.

No. 3: LT McGuinness — $763m of work, 18 projects, $42m average project value

The family-owned Wellington-headquartered business has been running for 70 years and is now in its third generation, with a construction workforce of more than 350.

Waterfront office refurbishment for Precinct Properties’ InterContinental Hotel and refurbished offices, as well as the new $120m Catalina Bay apartments at Hobsonville Point, are among its more high-profile jobs of late.

No. 4: Southbase Group — $575.9m of work, 19 projects, $30m average project value

A group of independent specialist companies that has risen fast up the list.

Work for the University of Canterbury, Auckland’s Mason Clinic, a Twizel school, Riccarton High School and Rolleston College are some of its jobs.

No. 5: Summerset Group — $490m of work, five projects, $98m average project value

Summerset’s largest project is the $350m Summerset St Johns retirement village.

The company is headed by long-standing chief executive Scott Scoullar.

Active construction sites are at St Johns, Milldale, Half Moon Bay, Whangārei, Cambridge, Papamoa, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Waikanae, Lower Hutt, Blenheim, Rangiora and Prebbleton.

No. 6: Watts & Hughes — $336m, 62 projects, $5.4m average project value

Established in Auckland in 1984 and Tauranga in 2004, the company merged in 2010 to strengthen its North Island presence. After the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, it moved south.

Schools are a focus for the builder: it recently finished a two-level 10-classroom block at Te Atatū’s Rutherford Primary School, built Baradene College’s new gym, and is working at Rolleston College and Karori Normal School.

No. 7. Kalmar — $305m of work, nine projects, $33.9m average project value

Well advanced on its second building at Generus Group’s The Foundation retirement village, Parnell: the new 60-unit Abbott Residences followed the Nathan Residences at 541 Parnell Rd.

The expansion of Remuera Gardens retirement village is another Kalmar project. Modular bathrooms at Metlifecare’s Kerikeri village and work at Precinct Properties’ The Onehunga Mall Club are other projects.

No. 8: Apollo Projects — $268m of work, 12 projects, $22.3m average project value

Headquartered in Addington, Apollo was started in 2001 by Craig Waghorn and Paul Lloyd.

Food processing, dairy, wineries and beverage, cold storage, retail, commercial and industrial, sports, aquatics and education projects are specialities.

No 9: Built NZ — $251m of work, two projects, $125m average project value

Clients here include Louis Vuitton, Canon, Mastercard, Hilton, Cordis & QT Hotels, and Event Cinemas.

Built is owned by Australians.

No. 10: Fletcher Living — $221 of work, four projects, $55.4m average project value

Headed by Steve Evans, the company is advancing on The Hill, having bought part of the Ellerslie Racecourse.

On the ex-Winstone quarry at Three Kings, 700 housing units are planned for that 15.1ha site. By November, the first group of 30 terrace homes were up.

Other new housing estates and retirement villages are planned or under construction.

