Business

LT McGuinness wins $180m waterfront block job: InterContinental Hotel coming

4 minutes to read
Plans for the building (centre) behind the Ferry Terminal. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Details of a $180 million building job on Auckland's waterfront to create a new InterContinental Hotel have been released today, with a major contractor appointed and due to start next month.

Scott Pritchard, Precinct chief

