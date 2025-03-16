“We anticipate that as this building sells down, there will be demand for additional car parking so we have the site next door.”
Between that neighbouring site and The Avenue stands a decades-old liquid amber tree which Murphy estimates the company spent around $200,000 saving.
A neighbour asked that it be kept so works creating the big new basement ensured it was not disturbed. The tree has been left healthy ready for a full autumn display.
Remuera Gardens has a 17-bed hospital.
“We really believe in looking after people in our villages.”
However, he does have concerns about the lack of Government funding for rest home and hospital-level care.
Much of The Avenue construction funds went on the basement.
“Foundations for all our structures at Remuera Gardens are piled to bedrock. Kalmar tells me The Avenue apartment structures have 90 steel clutch retaining piles and 101 building piles for foundations, some going down 14m before hitting clayey sandstone) I think the longest pile we did was around 19m deep,” Murphy said.
Remuera Gardens has 111 residents including one couple who moved into The Avenue.
“We would expect there to be an additional 85 or so people residing at The Avenue when the new buildings are fully occupied.”
CBRE values Real Living’s retirement village portfolio at $350m, Murphy said.
Real Living villages include:
Remuera Gardens, Richard Farrell Ave, new twin-block apartments;
Epsom Village, 67 Ranfurly Rd;
Pakuranga Park, 12ha, the first Real Living village;
Warkworth Oaks, first stage opened 2018.
Murphy is a director of Real Living with sister Bridget Palmer.
There are seven siblings in the family. Two work for the retirement business.
It was established by their late father Erin Murphy who in the 1980s was managing building work at what was then Pakuranga Park.
The 1987 share market crash resulted in him buying a shareholding in that village and establishing the first property for the business.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.