Over the next three months, the site will be demobilised.

Stewart made it clear that the board is not walking away from reinstatement, nor has it given up on securing funding.

“We have asked the council to retain the $7 million they have collected via a targeted Cathedral reinstatement rate for our future use.”

General manager finance, risk and rerformance Bede Carran said while construction on the reinstatement project has been paused, it is too early to make decisions regarding the funds the council has already rated and collected.

If in the future there is a way forward for the project to proceed then the funds can be released, Carran said.

Mayor Phil Mauger says this is a very sad day for the city and will have an impact on many people.

”The Cathedral is an important part of Christchurch’s history, and we will continue to support CCRL’s efforts to find a funding pathway so reinstatement can continue,” he said.

”This is so much more than just a church, it’s a building that sits at the heart of our city, and I hope that funding to complete the reinstatement can be secured at some point.”

Mauger said staff and council will continue to work with the Cathedral team while they try to assess the next steps.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.















