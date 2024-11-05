The approximately 50 men who once lived in Pearson House were in large dormitories and single rooms on the first floor. Their dining and sitting rooms were on the ground floor.

The building is named after the late publisher Sir Arthur Pearson, founder of Britain’s St Dunstans, a hospital to rehabilitate those injured in World War I. The last resident moved out in 1982 and the building was then leased as commercial premises.

AFTER: Pearson House's restored courtyard, entranceway and frontage. Photo / Generus Group

AFTER: The new courtyard for retirement village residents and guests at Pearson House in Parnell. Photo / Generus Group

Architectural firm Gummer and Ford designed the Parnell building on the site now owned by Blind Low Vision.

Robin Byron, a senior conservation architect at Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, praised the refurbishment.

BEFORE: Pre-renovation, upgrading: Pearson House in Parnell before the $17m work. Photo / Generus Group

“It’s lovely to see Pearson House providing amenities for retirement residents, which is closely related to its original purpose of being a facility for blind returned servicemen after WWI who were once sighted,” she said.

Gummer and Ford was one of this country’s top architectural firms, she noted.

Stewart Harris of Macintosh Harris did the refurbishment’s interior design.

“I imagined how one would journey through the circulation spaces and how that should be an uplifting experience, with bursts of light and colour along the journey,” Harris said.

AFTER: the main dining room at Pearson House. Photo / Generus Group

“This has been achieved with the use of colour, attention to lighting with crystals and chandeliers and furniture inspired by the greats of 18th-century furniture makers. This combined with selected wallcoverings and artworks links the old with the new, creating a collection of the contemporary and the traditional,” Harris said.

Devonport’s Salmond Reed Architects advised on design development and structural upgrading including seismic strengthening.

BEFORE: Pre-upgrade, the interior of Pearson House was not so pretty in purple. Photo / Generus Group

Seismic work involved removing four chimneys and sending the bricks to Christchurch. There, they were slipped and rebuilt on to lightweight, earthquake-safe chimney frames, freighted back to Auckland and lifted back into place.

Generus did a deal to create a joint venture to lease Blind Low Vision NZ’s Parnell sites.

That has enabled it to build new apartments for its Foundation via Foundation Properties.

AFTER: New hues and views at Pearson House. Photo / Generus Group

This is not the first heritage building Generus has taken on: last decade, it restored Three King’s Ranfurly House veteran’s home in a job which shot from $6m to $10m.

“Lord Ranfurly had built it in about six months and we realised why: there were almost no foundations. Methods of building were less robust in 1903 and we found the woodpiles were not embedded in anything permanent,” Wilkinson said in 2019.

Ranfurly House, where $10m was spent. Photo / Generus

Wilkinson said Pearson House was far more straightforward to restore than Ranfurly House.

At Pearson House, he said plans were detailed and the work was what was expected, even though it was far more expensive than Ranfurly House.

BEFORE: Front entrance area of Pearson House in Parnell pre-$17m upgrade. Photo / Generus Group

In March, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon opened the first stage of the partly-completed Foundation village in Parnell.

Wilkinson said the Pearson House upgrade involved restoring the original colonnade, linking a drawing room and a reading room and establishing a café on ground level. Upstairs has a boutique cinema, billiard room, lounge, art studio, cardio studio and well-being suite.

AFTER: the entry behind the columns at Pearson House, Parnell after restoration. Photo / Generus Group

Windows were not originally inserted between those front columns, he said and discussions on the building’s restoration centred around whether they should be removed so the front was an open-air entrance way once again.

But Wilkinson said the windows had been in for so many decades that to remove them was seen as an alteration so not in the best interests of heritage conservation.

The $17m bill came from:

$8m construction and renovation in work by head contractor C3 Construction;

$3m seismic strengthening work;

Fees, $2m;

Furniture and fittings, $2m;

Finance, trade-up, legal and other costs $1.5m;

Kitchen fitout, $500,000.

Four buildings will eventually comprise The Foundation, of which two have been completed to date:

Nathan Residences, 541 Parnell Rd, a new five-level block with 46 apartments built by Kalmar Construction, opened last October. Blind Low Vision NZ has new ground-level space there. Two apartments remain to be sold but Wilkinson said one is being used as a show home and one for residents to use so it was not inconvenient these were yet to sell. Units sold from $1.5m to $4m. Named after two Nathans who were chairmen of the Royal Foundation of the Blind; Pearson House, 10 Titoki St, opened in 1926, a brick Georgian revival structure, category one, Heritage New Zealand where refurbishment and seismic strengthening work is finished. Re-opened as part of the village last month; Abbott Residences, Maunsell Rd, construction of a five-level block with 60 units is underway by Kalmar Construction on the site where Blind and Low Vision’s headquarters once stood. The new building is named after John Abbott, who established the Jubilee Institute for the Blind in 1890. Due to be finished in 2026. Generus has had inquiries on units for occupation rights agreements to be sold for $115m on this block where 10 apartments are selling for $4m-plus and one is $6m, setting a new retirement village price record in New Zealand; Pearson Residences, new 12-level building planned at 4 Maunsell Rd and including of 16 Titoki St. A wellness centre, restaurant and bar, two levels of aged care hospital and memory support care are planned. The building will be 10 levels high “before stepping back for two further penthouse levels”. The fast-track application from Bentley & Co says all up, 65 units are planned in a building to be 48m tall. Work to begin on this new building mid-2026 once Abbott Residences is completed.

The Foundation is not due to be finished till 2028 when about 250 people will live there “with development costs approaching $500m”, Generus has said.

BEFORE: Dogs on duty in Pearson House before it was upgraded and re-opened as part of the Foundation retirement village. Photo / Generus Group

The Foundation’s first building, Nathan Residences, was named after members of the Nathan family, who held chairmanships of the Royal Foundation of the Blind. That building opened to residents last October and has 46 apartments on four levels with commercial space at ground level where Blind Low Vision NZ has new premises.

AFTER: Maddington, a restaurant within Pearson House in Parnell. Photo / Generus Group

Licences to occupy those apartments ranged from $1.5m to $4m, which Wilkinson said had set a New Zealand retirement price record.

And while other listed retirement operators are selling development sites, only two apartments remain for sale in Nathan Residences.

Generus, wholly owned by Wilkinson, has six retirement villages:

Parnell’s the Foundation; Mt Eden’s Ranfurly Village; Mt Maunganui’s Pacific Lakes Village; Mt Maunganui’s Pacific Coast Village; Fendalton’s Holly Lea Village; Burnside’s Russley Village.

Wilkinson has for some time talked about developing more villages which he has indicated will be in Auckland, but he is yet to announce those deals.

