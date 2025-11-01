Advertisement
The economy should emerge leaner and meaner after long downturn – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Opinion by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

New Zealand is on the path back to economic growth.

THE FACTS

  • The economy is in recovery, and Westpac expects GDP growth to average 3.4% in 2027.
  • Unemployment is projected to peak at 5.4% this quarter before easing to 4.9% in 2026.
  • Inflation is predicted to fall to 2.3% next year, with improvements in housing and rental costs.

I think the economy is in recovery mode. For real this time.

I’ve wrestled with whether to acknowledge this.

I’ve jinxed enough New Zealand cricketers to know that if I start speculating about a big score too soon, it all goes wrong.

Whatever the science might say about

