Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property
Updated

Residential building consents lift: Are Government moves working?

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Managing Director, G.J Gardner Ellie Porteous chats with Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge.

The Government’s plan to “flood the market” with more land and get more homes built faster and cheaper, particularly in Auckland, appears to be gaining traction with residential consents issued up 3.6% annually.

Building consents for new residences have risen lately, with 3747 new homes consented in September, up 27%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save