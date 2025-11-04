Auckland businessman Hun Min Im appears at the Auckland District Court for sentencing. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland man who attempted to claim $2.3 million through various Covid-19 Government support schemes has been jailed for more than four years.

Hun Min Im pleaded guilty in May to 54 charges for his role in orchestrating a large-scale fraud targeting numerous Covid-19 support schemes.

Im was ultimately able to obtain nearly $624,000 in taxpayer funds after submitting 42 applications on behalf of eight companies and four sole traders, none of which were genuine trading entities or employed any staff.

He used the money he received to fund his personal lifestyle, including an apartment and luxury vehicle.

Im used forged signatures and documents to incorporate companies and filed false GST returns, which targeted the Wage Subsidy Scheme, Small Business Cashflow Scheme, Covid-19 Support Payments and Resurgence Support Payments.