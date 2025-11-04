Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland businessman Hun Min Im jailed for attempted multi-million dollar Covid-19 fraud

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland businessman Hun Min Im appears at the Auckland District Court for sentencing. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland businessman Hun Min Im appears at the Auckland District Court for sentencing. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland man who attempted to claim $2.3 million through various Covid-19 Government support schemes has been jailed for more than four years.

Hun Min Im pleaded guilty in May to 54 charges for his role in orchestrating a large-scale fraud targeting numerous Covid-19 support schemes.

Im was ultimately able

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save