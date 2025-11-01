Advertisement
How to prepare financially for aged care - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

When aged care suddenly becomes necessary, understanding New Zealand’s assessment process, subsidies, and costs helps families make informed, less stressful decisions. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Aged care requires a needs assessment to determine the level of care needed.
  • Care is subsidised if assets are below $291,825; costs vary by location and room type.
  • Planning ahead with enduring powers of attorney and understanding asset rules is crucial.

For many New Zealand families, the reality of aged care arrives suddenly. In my case, a relative had a fall, spent months under Auckland Hospital care, and eventually needed to be discharged somewhere with 24/7 support.

Usually a spouse or adult child ends up navigating the system, finding

