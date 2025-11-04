The company behind ready-to-drink cocktail brand Luxerose is in liquidation. Photo / Instagram

The company behind ready-to-drink cocktail brand Luxerose is in liquidation. Photo / Instagram

The company behind ready-to-drink cocktail brand Luxerose is in liquidation.

Daniel Zhang and Keaton Pronk of McDonald Vague were appointed liquidators of We Love Group Ltd by the High Court on October 24.

Pronk told the Herald it was early in their investigations and a liquidator’s report was expected on December 1.

He said the director was overseas and had not provided any reason for the liquidation.