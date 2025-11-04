It’s still to be determined how the liquidation will affect Luxerose.
Luxerose sells its cocktail blends in 100ml test tubes, including Summer Love, Night Out and Moonchild.
Companies Office records show Chenxi Gu is the sole director and shareholder.
Gu is also the director of MeMax Trading Ltd, which sells test tube-styled vodka and brandy.
In October 2020, We Love Group recalled batches of its Luxerose brand Athena and Hera cocktail blend due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (sulphites).
