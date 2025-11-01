Advertisement
Gold or cash: What rising prices mean for your KiwiSaver strategy - Darcy Ungaro

Opinion by
Darcy Ungaro
Darcy Ungaro is an authorised financial adviser and the host of the NZ Everyday Investor podcast.

Is it worth investing in gold in an unpredictable world? Photo /Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Central banks have bought over 1000 tonnes of gold annually for the past four years.
  • Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, with firms suggesting higher portfolio allocations.
  • Gold offers stability in uncertain times but doesn’t produce income like dividends or interest.

Before you jump into buying gold, try to understand the worldview from the most enthusiastic people in the room. These are the “gold bugs”, and if you ask them “why gold?“, this might be their answer.

Over the past four years, more than 1000 tonnes of gold have

