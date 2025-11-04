Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines
Updated

Boeing MAX crash in Ethiopia: Trial opens in first US civil case

AFP
3 mins to read

US aviation giant Boeing had come close to facing a jury on previous occasions in the US. Photo / Getty Images

US aviation giant Boeing had come close to facing a jury on previous occasions in the US. Photo / Getty Images

Relatives of victims in the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines headed to court today for the first civil trial relating to the 2019 calamity.

The US aviation giant had come close to facing a jury on previous occasions in US District Judge Jorge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save