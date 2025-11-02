Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why Rocket Lab boss Sir Peter Beck loses sleep before every mission - and expects to again this week

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

It’s been six months since I interviewed Rocket Lab chief executive Sir Peter Beck. We have a lot to discuss following the space company’s Q1 earnings! Video / Cameron Pitney

In the lead-up to Rocket Lab’s 76th launch this week, Sir Peter Beck has opened up about the nerves and sleepless nights he suffers before every single mission.

The latest mission – dubbed ‘The Nation God Navigates’ - is set for take-off this Thursday from Mahia on the east coast

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save