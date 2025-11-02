“People are trusting you with sometimes their entire businesses - on the tip of the vehicle.”
Beck takes nothing for granted. “Even though we’ve done 73 [with Electron], I’m still very nervous, don’t sleep well the night before. And on launch day... I have never missed a launch... [I am] still very, very nervous.”
After ‘The Nation God Navigates’, six more missions for iQPS are scheduled so far for the rest of the year and 2026.
That’s because iQPS wants to build a constellation of 36 SAR satellites that will provide near real-time images of Earth every 10 minutes.
Beck said his nerves have nothing to do with Electron’s reliability. Rocket Lab is regarded as a reliable option in the private space industry, with a 100% success rate in its 15 missions to date this year.
But in Beck’s line of business, perfection is everything. Just one problem with even the tiniest component can lead to huge consequences.
Rocket Lab has suffered four Electron launch failures in its history.
It led to an engine shutdown, a full review, and a statement from Rocket Lab: “The issue evaded pre-flight detection as the electrical connection remained secure during standard environment acceptance testing including vibration, thermal vacuum and thermal cycle tests”.
From Rocket Lab’s American base at Long Beach, Beck told the Herald “The consequences are always high, and a successful launch might garner a few tweets here and there.
“A failed launch is international news, and you [are] spread across CNN and NBC and all the news stations around the world.”
The remainder of 2025 promises to be a busy time for Beck and the crew at Rocket Lab.