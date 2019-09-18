Two studies find devices share information on location and usage with advertisers.

The smart TVs in our homes are leaking sensitive user data to companies including Netflix, Google and Facebook even when some devices are idle, according to two large-scale analyses.

Researchers from Northeastern University and Imperial College London found that a number of smart TVs, including those made by Samsung and LG, and the streaming dongles Roku and Amazon's FireTV were sending out data such as location and IP address to Netflix and third-party advertisers.

The data were being sent whether or not the user had a Netflix account.

