Home / Business

Are consumers still facing the wild west when it comes to protection from financial service providers? – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
Opinion by
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

Financial regulation in New Zealand still lags behind Australia on key protections. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Twenty years ago, New Zealand’s financial system was plagued by misconduct and weak consumer protections.
  • Despite improvements, the financial sector still faces issues with self-regulation and delayed implementation of safeguards.
  • New risks like buy now, pay later and crypto have emerged, creating challenges for regulators.

Twenty years ago, New Zealand’s financial system was riddled with misconduct. Payday lenders thrived, advisers could feather their own nest with impunity and many legal protections for consumers were weak to non-existent.

Fresh back from my OE, I wrapped up an interview one day and muttered: “this is

