The Financial Markets Authority has issued a public warning about a managed investment scheme that may have caused “significant detriment” to Kiwi investors.
The FMA says the scheme is operating without a licence and is providing false information about licence applications.
The scheme is run by Jesse Joseph Vaughan and his former NZ company Crypto Partners Limited (CPL).
FMA executive director of response and enforcement Louise Unger said Vaughan might be misleading investors.
“We understand that Mr Vaughan, the sole director and shareholder of formerly registered company CPL, has offered investments in a managed investment scheme (MIS) operated by CPL.